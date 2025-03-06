A review meeting on the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) was held at the District Administrative Centre (DAC) Soreng, on March 5, assessing the implementation and progress of the scheme in the district.

The agriculture department presented a detailed overview of the scheme’s components, execution strategies, and impact on various district clusters through a PowerPoint presentation.

Discussions focused on the benefits for farmers, eligibility criteria, and the progress made under the scheme.

The efficiency of departmental workforce implementation was also reviewed, with a special emphasis on the "Per Drop More Crop" (PDMC) component, which promotes efficient water use in irrigation.

During the meeting, the department announced the introduction of new clusters for the scheme, prioritising micro-irrigation systems to enhance water conservation and agricultural productivity.

The meeting was chaired by SDM HQ Prem K. Subba and attended by key officials, including Dr. KP Bhutia (JD AH&VS), DP Sharma (Deputy Director Horticulture), Manish Pradhan (Deputy Director Agriculture), Bindiya Subba (ACF T Soreng), Suren Thapa (Assistant Engineer, Water Resource Department), and Samimsha Limboo Subba (Agricultural Development Officer).