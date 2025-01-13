As part of its ongoing commitment to infrastructure development and environmental conservation, the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps has inaugurated two Grazier Huts in the high-altitude region of Kumrotsar under the Jemeithang circle in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

This initiative aims to provide much-needed shelter and support to graziers and civilians living and working in the remote, high-altitude areas.

The Grazier Huts, built by the Indian Army, address a critical need for secure and comfortable accommodations in a region often characterized by extreme weather conditions.

These huts also offer a safe haven for livestock, ensuring a secure environment for local graziers' livelihood.



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The project underscores the Indian Army’s dedication to supporting the local population in remote and challenging terrains. By prioritizing such essential infrastructure projects, the Army aims to foster development, improve living conditions, and strengthen its bond with the communities it serves.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Tenzin, Gram Chairperson of Kharman Panchayat, the gaon burah (village head) of Kumrotsar, and representatives from the grazier community. Their presence highlighted the significance of this initiative for the local population.

Through projects like these, the Indian Army continues to reaffirm its commitment to building a resilient and self-reliant community in border regions, contributing not just to security but also to the socio-economic well-being of the people.