In the lead-up to the much-anticipated grand opening of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, football legend Bhaichung Bhutia has been honored with an invitation to join the auspicious ceremony. The event is set to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside eminent figures from politics, business, sports, and Bollywood.

The countdown to the historic ceremony officially commenced as the Vedic rituals for the pran pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla, the infant Lord Ram in Ayodhya, are scheduled to initiate on January 16. This marks the beginning of the elaborate week-long Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishtha celebration.

Following the consecration, the temple gates will open for devotees to participate in the aarti ceremony. Three distinct types of aartis will be performed, with passes for attendance issued free of cost. The aarti ceremonies, limited to thirty individuals each, promise a spiritual experience for those fortunate enough to partake.

On the pinnacle day of the seven-day Ayodhya ceremony schedule, January 22, a significant moment will unfold. Lord Ram will be ceremoniously seated in the temple between 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm, coinciding with the auspicious Mrigasira Nakshatra, symbolizing a celestial alignment for this monumental occasion.