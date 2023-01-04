In a major political development in Sikkim, former Indian football captain turned politician Bhaichung Bhutia led Humro Sikkim Party has decided to team up with Sikkim Republican Party and contest the upcoming state elections against the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party.

Taking a step ahead to fight in the upcoming state polls, Humro Sikkim Party president Bhaichung Bhutia while slamming the ruling party of massive corruption has resolved to tackle issues marring the state and defeat the ruling party.

Bhaichung Bhutia on January 2 vowed to resolve issues like Social Justice and Equality, Inner Line Permit, and Article 371 F in 2023.

Bhutia said that the party has made a resolution to provide a true alternative/Vikalpa to the people of Sikkim.

''Our resolutions stem from the need to eradicate certain prevailing social issues in Sikkim. It is 2023 and still, we are unable to resolve basic issues like poor road conditions which causes many lives, No 24hrs electricity, poor education, unemployment, crime, corruption, etc,'' he said in an official statement.

He said that these issues are perennial but basic in any society, yet our politicians have failed to solve them, adding, ''This is because we have elected incompetent and corrupt politicians into positions of power''.

''When these elected representatives are unable to provide solutions to such basic social needs, how can they solve bigger political issues? Sikkim's politics continues to be affected by three important legacy issues which remain unresolved since 1975. These issues have not been resolved since our ‘traditional politicians' continue to profit from vote bank politics and they don't have the willpower,'' he added.

Also read : Hamro Sikkim Party vows to resolve Inner Line Permit and Article 371 F in 2023