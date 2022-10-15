Slamming chief minister Prem Singh Golay, the Hamro Sikkim Party President Bhaichung Bhutia remarked the state chief minister as the weakest CM in the history of the state.

Addressing the media on October 15, Bhutia alleged that CM Golay did not highlight the issues faced by the general public when Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state earlier this month in October 2022.

"He (CM) is the weakest Chief Minister in Sikkim’s history and used the backdoor to become the CM", said Bhaichung Bhutia.

While talking exclusively to India Today NE, Bhaichung Bhutia said, "Firstly as he is the weakest and puppet chief minister, his entire chief ministership has become a backdoor entry".

"Because of his backdoor entry as CM, he did not fight the general election but just a by-election", Bhutia.

Further, Bhutia stated that CM Tamang is the puppet chief minister of Sikkim who failed to ask and push for one single political demand of the state.

"He (CM) can't even raise a single issue for the people of Sikkim like the ILP with the Centre, as Sikkim requires it more than any other state," he added.

"The demography of the state has changed from the 2014 election to the 2019 election hence ILP is a must", said Bhutia.

Bhutia also remarked that the connectivity to the northeastern state of Sikkim is only via road, however, the CM to date has failed to raise a single issue with the Centre to develop the national highways connecting the state.

Further, Bhutia remarked that the chief minister is struggling to save the CM's chair and is not able to fight the single political demand of Sikkim.

Bhutia also stated that in entire India, Sikkim records the lowest fertility rate, however, the voters' percentage has increased to almost 18 per cent.

Bhaichung Bhutia also stressed the importance of ILP in Sikkim and invites all political parties and NGOs to attend a Public Parliament meeting on October 16th 2022 at Adampool, Gangtok.