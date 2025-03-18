A young biker was critically injured after his bike was involved in an accident in East Sikkim's Nimachen area, about 15 kms from Zuluk on March 18.



The young biker was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.



Authorities are yet to release further details regarding the cause of the accident and the condition of the injured biker.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.





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