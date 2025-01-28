Executive member of the Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pooja Sharma represented the state at a workshop on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ campaign, held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

The workshop, chaired by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, brought together BJP leaders, including national general secretary Sunil Bansal, and convenors and co-convenors from 28 States and 8 union territories.

The event focused on discussions surrounding the proposed electoral reform to synchronise elections across the country.

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 17, aims to conduct simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State legislative assemblies in all 28 States and 8 union territories.

Advocates of the reform argue that it would reduce election-related costs, streamline schedules, and improve governance efficiency.

Pooja Sharma described the workshop as a crucial platform for shaping the nation’s electoral future.

“It was a privilege to be part of this historic initiative, discussing transformative ideas to strengthen our democracy and unify the electoral process,” she said.