BJP North-East States Co-coordinator V Muraleedharan led a meeting with Sikkim BJP leaders in Gangtok to assess the progress of Sangathan Parv 2024.

The meeting, held at the City Office, was attended by State President DR Thapa, State Returning Officer Narendra Subba, general secretaries, and district-level dignitaries.

The primary agenda revolved around reviewing the status of Sadasyta Abhiyan and strengthening organisational efforts. Muraleedharan underlined the critical role of a strong grassroots structure in achieving the party’s vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

He encouraged party workers to embrace innovative strategies to strengthen BJP’s outreach and impact in Sikkim.

Thapa called for renewed efforts to ensure that central government schemes benefit all eligible citizens. He highlighted the recently launched Ayushman Bharat for Senior Citizens programme as a vital initiative that karyakartas should actively promote.

Subba presented a detailed update on the progress of Sangathan Parv, emphasising the importance of collective efforts for the campaign’s success.

Earlier in the day, Muraleedharan, accompanied by party leaders, paid a courtesy visit to Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan. The BJP leader, who is on a three-day organisational visit, continues to focus on enhancing the party’s presence in the state through systematic planning and grassroots engagement.

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