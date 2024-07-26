Sikkim BJP observes Kargil Vijay Diwas in Gangtok to honour 1999 war martyrs
Sikkim BJP held a ceremony in Gangtok on July 26 to honour the martyrs of the 1999 Kargil War. The event included a lamp-lighting ceremony and a coordination meeting led by State BJP President DR Thapa.
Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on July 26 observed Kargil Vijay Diwas at its City Office in Gangtok, honouring the bravery and sacrifice of the martyrs who fought in the 1999 Kargil War.
State BJP President DR Thapa, Vice Presidents Pema Wangyal Rinzing and Dinesh Chandra Nepal, along with party executives and Karyakartas were present at the event.
The programme commenced with a solemn lamp-lighting ceremony in memory of the Kargil war heroes, followed by prayers.
Following the prayer, DR Thapa addressed a coordination meeting, sharing key outcomes from his recent visit to New Delhi. He highlighted the party's discussions with various ministries, including Railways, I&B, and Minority Affairs, as well as the party leadership regarding the vision for the future.
The meeting also outlined the party's role in the coming days and discussed upcoming events and activities in the state.
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