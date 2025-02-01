Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa has dismissed the speculation surrounding the merger of Sikkim and Darjeeling, calling it a baseless rumor. He stated that the issue does not exist and is being created out of thin air. "This is not news, and it is impossible for such a merger to happen. BJP Sikkim is completely against it, and discussing this repeatedly will only create unnecessary public opinion," Thapa said. He also clarified that BJP has no involvement in this matter and urged people to refrain from raising the issue.

Thapa also expressed serious concerns regarding illegal immigration in Sikkim, stating that he has been observing the trend since 2013. He highlighted the potential threat posed by illegal migrants and criticized the implementation of the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' policy. According to him, the policy allows migrant laborers to access ration benefits across the country, which could lead to an increase in the influx of illegal migrants into Sikkim. "Sikkim already has over four lakh illegal migrants, and if they continue receiving ration, they will bring more family members here," he warned.

The BJP leader stressed the need for an Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Sikkim, similar to other Northeastern states. He mentioned that he had previously urged Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to push for ILP implementation. "We must go to Delhi and demand ILP for Sikkim. People entering through Rangpo are never checked, and this needs to change. Without ILP, Sikkim is not safe," he said.

Raising concerns over the state's economic condition, Thapa pointed out that Sikkim has accumulated a debt of Rs. 22,000 crores over the past 50 years. He criticized past governments for failing to develop the state while taking on significant loans. "In five decades, what do we have to show apart from this massive debt? The healthcare system is weak, unemployment is high, employees are not receiving salaries, and contractors are unpaid," he remarked. He urged all stakeholders to work together to improve the state's economic situation.

Comparing Sikkim to Meghalaya, which has secured ILP, Thapa argued that Sikkim, being a sensitive border state surrounded by China, Bhutan, and Nepal, should also receive similar protection. "If criminals can find a safe haven here, then why is Sikkim being denied ILP when other Northeastern states have it? We must find a way to secure ILP," he said.

On the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the 12 left-out communities, Thapa expressed his disappointment over not being included in the discussions. "We were never called to the meetings. Sometimes, I even doubt if I am a citizen of Sikkim," he said.

Addressing his reappointment as BJP State President for a second term, Thapa spoke about his focus on strengthening the party at the grassroots level. "BJP’s schemes have not yet reached many villages in Sikkim. People must be made aware of these benefits, and we are working towards that," he said.

Regarding the Supreme Court's recent judgment on domicile requirements, Thapa clarified that Sikkim is protected under Article 371(F) and will not be affected by the ruling. He explained that the case originated from a Chandigarh medical college ruling on domicile eligibility for MD seats. "The Supreme Court ruled that restricting eligibility based on five-year residency and immovable property ownership violates Article 14, which guarantees equality. However, Sikkim’s domicile status is safeguarded under Article 371(F), and this judgment does not apply to our state," he said.

Thapa also criticized the state government’s handling of the Teesta Dam project and its environmental impact. He pointed out that previous governments had promised prosperity through the project, but the current administration had sold it off. He raised concerns over the lack of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and called for a reassessment. "The recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) has already devastated Sikkim, affecting over 80,000 people, damaging roads, and forcing more than 500 hotels to shut down. The state government must properly assess the damages and take necessary action," he said.