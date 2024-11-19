The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sikkim held a significant meeting today, November 19 at the State Party Office in Singtam, focusing on the ongoing active member campaign. The gathering was chaired by State President DR Thapa and attended by Vice President Dinesh Chandra Nepal, PS Limboo, State General Secretary Arjun Rai, and active members from across the state.

In his address, State President DR Thapa emphasized current socio-political issues and organizational strategies, urging members to enhance their participation in strengthening the party's presence at the grassroots level.

Touching on the critical issue of the government's proposal to close 97 schools, Thapa expressed concern, calling it a consequence of a weak educational framework. He remarked, “The closure of 97 schools points to the flaws in our education system. However, shutting down institutions is not a solution. The government should prioritize delivering quality education to our children. We are in the 21st century, and it is unacceptable for our children to be deprived of fundamental, quality education while other states aim for world-class standards.”

He further called on the government to investigate the reasons behind the increasing shift of students from government to private schools. “We must thoroughly understand the core issues driving declining enrolment, including poor infrastructure, outdated curricula, and substandard teaching practices,” Shri Thapa noted. He emphasized the need for strategic investments in teacher training, infrastructure development, the adoption of technology, and the introduction of innovative educational practices to make government schools more appealing.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of community engagement, accountability in school administration, and collaborative efforts with parents and teachers to rebuild trust in the public education system. “Closing schools is a shortsighted solution,” Shri Thapa warned. “We must collectively strive to rejuvenate our education system by identifying and addressing the root causes.”

During the meeting, Shri Thapa also highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which offers free treatment up to ₹5 lakhs for senior citizens, a recent initiative by the Modi Government. He encouraged party workers to ensure that this benefit reaches elderly citizens throughout the state.

State General Secretary Shri Arjun Rai provided insights on the "Sangathan Parv" process, educating the attendees on the formation of organizational structures at the grassroots. As part of the campaign, hundreds of members across Sikkim submitted forms, adhering to the membership guidelines.