The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim unit has opposed the Environment Ministry’s Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) decision to approve the reconstruction of the Teesta-III dam, citing severe environmental and safety risks. Highlighting concerns over Sikkim’s fragile ecosystem and public safety, BJP spokesperson Passang Sherpa and media in-charge Niren Bhandari called the move "reckless and detrimental."

The clearance comes despite the devastating October 4, 2023, flood caused by the South Lhonak glacial lake burst, which claimed 40 lives, wiped out critical infrastructure, and destroyed the Teesta-III dam. BJP leaders argue the tragedy exposed critical flaws, including insufficient spillway capacity and inadequate measures to mitigate glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) risks.

“The EAC’s decision to approve the construction of a new concrete gravity dam ignores the need for a revised Probable Maximum Flood (PMF) assessment, as mandated by the Central Water Commission (CWC). It also bypasses essential technical studies that are critical for the safety of Sikkim’s people,” their statement read.

The BJP also criticised the reliance on outdated public consultations from 2006, stating they fail to reflect the current climate realities and disaster risks after 2023. “This decision disregards the democratic rights of Sikkim’s people to have their voices heard,” they added.

Although the proposed design aims to enhance the dam’s spillway capacity from 7,000 cumec to 19,946 cumec, BJP leaders and experts have questioned the lack of updated data and credible assessments to support these claims. The EAC acknowledged the risks posed by upstream glacial lakes but did not mandate fresh environmental and hydrological studies.

The BJP Sikkim unit has outlined a four-point demand to address the issue:

1. Immediate withdrawal of project clearance until revised PMF assessments and pending technical studies are completed and reviewed.

2. A fresh Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that includes updated rainfall, GLOF risks, and ecological data.

3. A new public hearing to address concerns of affected communities.

4. Strict adherence to Article 371F to protect Sikkim’s ecological balance, cultural heritage, and public safety.