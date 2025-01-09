The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sikkim has strongly opposed the proposed Ed Sheeran concert planned as part of the state's 50th Statehood Day celebrations.

The party has accused the government of prioritizing extravagant distractions over addressing the pressing needs of the state, which continues to grapple with debt, unemployment, and inadequate infrastructure even after five decades since its merger with India.

In a statement, the BJP's Publicity Wing highlighted that the state’s financial challenges, including delayed salary payments, scholarships, and contractor dues, remain unresolved.

The party criticized the government for neglecting fundamental obligations while planning an expensive concert.

“The entire crux and meaning of Statehood Day is lost in unnecessary showbiz and extravagance,” the statement read.

“Instead of focusing on 'Shape of You' by Ed Sheeran, the government should focus on the shape and scenario of Sikkim and take timely measures to elevate our statehood.”



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The BJP Sikkim has also underscored the state’s persistent issues, such as underdeveloped health and education facilities, unemployment, and poor infrastructure. The party expressed disappointment that the golden jubilee of statehood is not being leveraged as an opportunity to reflect on Sikkim’s progress and plan for sustainable development.

Employment remains a significant challenge, with a large section of the youth struggling for opportunities. The party urged the government to focus on ensuring timely payments of salaries, scholarships, and health reimbursements for the underprivileged.

The BJP has called for a more development-oriented approach to commemorate the milestone. It argued that the celebrations should center on reflecting on the state's achievements, identifying gaps, and planning for a better future for Sikkim’s citizens.

As public debate continues over the proposed event, the controversy has brought attention to broader questions about governance priorities and the need for a more inclusive and sustainable vision for Sikkim’s growth.