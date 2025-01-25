The Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to conduct its state presidential election, at its headquarters in Singtam, on January 25.

The election is expected to be a significant event for the party in Sikkim, as it prepares to select a new leader for its state unit.

V. Muralidharan, appointed by the national leadership, will serve as the observer for the election process, ensuring a smooth and transparent election.

His role is crucial in overseeing the proceedings and maintaining the integrity of the election.

Currently, DR Thapa holds the position of the President of the BJP State Unit. The election today will determine whether he continues in his role or if a new leader is chosen to steer the party in Sikkim.