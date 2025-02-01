The Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the Union Budget 2025, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Lauding the budget as a game-changer, the party said that the budget will help in the development of the country and will benefit people in rural and mountain regions, including Sikkim.

The budget focuses on many important areas like tax relief, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, education, and healthcare. BJP Sikkim believes that this budget will bring economic growth and make India a developed nation (Viksit Bharat).

Key Announcements in Budget 2025:

1. Tax relief

The government has given major relief in income tax. Now, there will be no tax on income up to ₹12 lakh under the new tax system. For salaried individuals, the tax-free income limit is ₹12.75 lakh. This will benefit the middle-class and boost spending power.

2. Boost for tourism

Tourism is a big part of Sikkim’s economy, and the budget has many good initiatives for this sector:

50 major tourist destinations will be developed.

The UDAAN regional connectivity scheme will be improved to make air travel easier.

Special focus on Homestay tourism and the Buddhist Tourism Circuit, which will benefit Sikkim.

3. Support for Farmers

Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana will expand to 100 districts, helping 1.7 crore farmers.

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan limit has been increased, making it easier for farmers to get financial support.

4. Major Infrastructure Investment

Rs 1 lakh crore has been allocated for the Urban Challenge Fund.

Rs 1.5 lakh crore will be given to states for infrastructure projects through interest-free loans.

5. Education and innovation

50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up in schools to encourage innovation.

New National Centres of Excellence for Skilling will be created to improve employment opportunities.

A Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be established.

6. Strengthening Healthcare

10,000 new medical seats, with a target of 75,000 seats in the next five years.

Day-care Cancer Centres in all district hospitals for better cancer treatment.

Atmanirbhar Healthcare Initiatives to expand medical services across the country.

BJP Sikkim has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget that takes care of the unique needs of Himalayan states like Sikkim.