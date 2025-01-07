The body of a 28-year-old youth, who had been missing since the night of January 5th, was discovered near the event site in Tharpu Singtamatar earlier today.

The deceased, a resident of Soreng Bazar, was last seen attending an event in the area before his disappearance.

According to initial reports, it is suspected that the youth may have accidentally fallen from a nearby cliff, leading to his tragic death.



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The body has been recovered, and authorities are conducting an investigation to confirm the cause of death and uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Local residents have expressed shock and grief over the incident, while the police have urged the public to avoid speculation until the investigation concludes.