With a surge in Covid cases in the last few days, which sees active reported cases reach 101 with 29 new infections today, the State government has issued a notification invoking provisions of the Disaster Management Act of 2005.

To counter the surge, Sikkim’s government has made the wearing of face masks compulsory in all public places.

Via a communique issued by Additional Chief Secretary R. Telang, the government intimated that social distancing (maintaining a distance of 6 feet) shall also be compulsory in public places.

Spitting in public places shall also be punishable with a fine as per the Sikkim Public Health and Safety (COVID-19) regulations of 2020.

The communique further provision for hand wash or sanitizer shall also be made at entry points and exit points of public gatherings.

Telang in his notification requested authorities to “promote COVID-19 appropriate behavior” amid this latest surge in cases.

Anyone found violating these directions shall be liable to be proceeded against as per several provisions of the law.

It needs mention here that Assam, another Northeast Indian state, recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in around five months as 273 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours.

India reported 18,815 new coronavirus cases and 38 related deaths in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry data showed. The death count stands at 5,25,343.

Currently, there are 1,22,335 active cases in the country, comprising 0.28 percent of the cumulative cases.