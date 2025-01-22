The Government of Sikkim’s Women & Child Development Department today celebrated the tenth anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative at MG Marg, marking a decade of progress in empowering girls and promoting their education.

The event was graced by Minister and Area MLA of 31-Lachen Mangan Constituency, Samdup Lepcha alongside GMC Mayor Gangtok Nil Bhadur Chettri, CLC President Lachen Mangan Constituency Pawluse Tamang and other esteemed dignitaries.



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Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative aims to address the declining child sex ratio and promote the importance of education for girls.

Over the years, the program has made significant strides in raising awareness, improving child ratios, and empowering women across the country.

The initiative has seen remarkable progress in various districts, including Sikkim, where the collective efforts of the government, civil society, and individuals have contributed to creating a more inclusive and equitable society for girls.