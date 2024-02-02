Chief Ministerial Candidate Ganesh Kumar Rai starts the "Nagarik Jagaran Yatra" from 01-Yuksom Tashiding Constituency today onwards"

The Chief Ministerial Candidate of Citizen Action Party-Sikkim, Ganesh Kumar Rai starts with the "Nagarik Jagaran Yatra" from 01-Yuksom Tashiding Constituency.

The Yatra which will be led by the CM candidate Ganesh Kumar Rai himself will travel through the entire state in every constituency to meet and interact with the Party Workers and the general public.



Also Read: Sikkim: Age-old road woes in Tathangchen resolved with successful completion of new construction

The Yatra aims to take the vision and policies of the party's mission of "Reformative Politics" or "सुधारकाे राजनिती" among the masses. Also, during the Yatra, the party shall take reviews and suggestions from the public of every constituency on how the party can bring good governance into people's lives, which has not been fulfilled by successive governments to date.

The Yatra will reach every nook and corner of the state to seek support for the party in upcoming Assembly Elections scheduled to be held this year. With this Yatra the party declares itself to be fully geared up for the Assembly Elections and Lok Sabha election of the state.

Each and every update of the Yatra shall be brought into the public domain by the party. It was informed through a press release issued by Prakash Parajuli, Spokesperson, Citizen Action Party-Sikkim.