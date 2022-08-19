Chief Secretary (CS) of Sikkim Suresh Chandra Gupta's Delhi-based advocate has sent a legal notice to the Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) executive members, requesting that any accusations and vilifications made by the group against the CS be immediately withdrawn.

It has instructed the media outlets to remove the defamatory content within 7 days of receiving the notice and offer a public apology to the CS that is unequivocal and unqualified.

"Incorrect and malicious allegations and aspersions made by you, the Addressees, against SC Gupta and refrain from committing or making any kind of defamatory statement or representation concerning his in any manner whatsoever, in future," - the notice further reads.

"It is our sincere hope that better sense would prevail and you, the Addressees, shall take action as above in your own interest and to resolve the matter amicably failing which my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate civil or criminal action against you reads the notice," - added the notice.

Responding to the same, the President of SNS, Bharat Basnett asserted that "The Chief Secretary is doing this to subjugate this, but we will not bow down and continue to fight. We also like to appeal civil society to come forward and support SNS, since it is offensive to all Sikkim citizens, because they are corrupt and still have the audacity to threaten us. This demonstrates the government's incompetence and incapacity to conduct an investigation.”

“The Constitution is equal for all. We will continue to fight against the notice dispatched by the CS within the contours of constitutional rules and regulations. The cause of action took place in Sikkim and the issue too took place in Sikkim, but it is unfortunate that the CS sent a notice to us from Delhi. Sikkim has a high court, the notice could have been sent from Sikkim. But the CS didn’t take the action from here. That proves the CS’s intention towards us is not good,” added Bharat Basnett.

It's important to note that, based on the CAG findings, the Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) accused the Chief Secretary, SC Gupta, of major corruption totaling upto Rs. 47 lakhs. In addition to filing a complaint with the State Vigilance Department, they have already informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) of the problem