A prominent Sikkimese citizen has strongly rejected recent suggestions to merge Sikkim with Darjeeling, calling the proposal outdated and inappropriate for both regions' distinct identities.

Palden Gyatso Nangpa issued a sharp rebuke to Gorkha Rashtriya Congress leader Bharat Dong, who proposed the merger during a January 8 press conference. Nangpa dismissed the idea as equivalent to "digging a hundred-year-old grave to claim property."

"We have surpassed one too many decades and moved on with our separate uniqueness as Sikkimese Indians and you as Indian Gorkha," Nangpa stated, emphasising that both communities have developed their own unique characteristics over decades of separate existence.

The controversy touches on sensitive historical ground, particularly regarding Sikkim's 1975 integration into India. Nangpa argued that while such proposals might have held merit during that period, the window for such discussions has long closed.

Darjeeling leaders, including Anit Thapa and Neeraj Zimba, have not supported Dong's merger proposal. Nangpa pointed out that these leaders, while representing Darjeeling's interests, lack any authority to make decisions affecting Sikkim's future.

"No offence meant, but I don’t think any Sikkimese soul is willing to be submerged," Nangpa declared, pledging to defend the distinct identity granted by Sikkim's former monarch, the Chogyal. He urged all parties to respect existing boundaries and embrace a "live and let live" approach.