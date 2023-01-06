Maneybong-Uttarey GPU carried out a day-long cleanliness drive at Indo-Nepal border Chewabhanjyang , under the theme “Swachhata Hi Seva”.

The drive was organised by Maneybong-Uttarey Gram Panchayat Unit of Gyalshing district. The cleanliness drive was also joined by 36bn SSB personnel and Sikkim Armed Police (SAP) personnel posted at Chewabhanjyang border operation post. The cleanliness drive started from Uttarey and covered major tourist spots like Chitray and Bhaluwalay right up to the border pass, Chewabhanjyang.

All seven-member panchayat of Maneybong-Uttarey GPU actively participated in the cleanliness drive including its president Bhim Kumar Limboo, vice president Meena Kumari Rai, panchayat member Ongdi Sherpa. Zilla panchayat member K. N. Limboo, NGO members of the area and local tourism stakeholders also took part in the drive.

Panchayat member Durga Gurung shared that Maneybong-Uttarey GPU carries out such cleanliness drives at Chewabhanjyang at least every six months. The Gram Panchayat has also installed dustbins at major points along the way.

During the drive, the Gram Panchayat also interacted with visiting tourists, stakeholders, tourism service providers, border security personnel and locals and made them aware about the ill-effects of littering and appealed to them to be sensible and responsible towards the environment and requested them to bring down their garbage/ waste to segregation entres at Uttarey.

Gram panchayat also sensitize the tourists and trekkers before their departure to the trekking route, informed panchayat president Bhim Kumar Limboo.