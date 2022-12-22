Former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on December 22 showed his apprehension that arms are being carried from Assam and Bodoland area to create unrest in Sikkim by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Pawan Chamling today accused CM PS Tamang's indulgence in arms smuggling to spread terrorism in the state of Sikkim and tried to implement Disturb Area Act 1954 and AFSPA.

Labelling serious allegations against Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Pawan Chamling said " On whose direction Golay is talking about spreading terrorism in the state, he visits Assam and Bodoland area, he has his persons in Bodoland and he returns by road and till date, he had travelled thrice to those areas by road and Government of India should investigate what he is carrying from that area, this is doubtful he might bringing arms and ammunition as police also doesn't check CM's carcade why Government of India is ignoring this? Isn't it Sikkim is the 22nd state of India? Or Sikkim will be handed over to terrorists or underground. RAW, SIB should also look after this matter. This is Sikkim is becoming insecure and there is the threat from this government."

To defend back up his allegation Pawan Chamling further added "week back five arms and ammunition, pistols have been seized but no case was registered as they came to know that the owner of arms resides in Mintonghang (official residence of Sikkim's chief minister) police has also kept the matter under the carpet but the central government is also aware of it and this is how illegal arms are being brought to the state and central government should also look after this issue and this request from my side being a senior and leader and responsible citizen I want to appeal. This kind of activity is going on and the centre is just watching, we won't tolerate such things, Sikkkm is a peaceful border-sensitive state.

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And CM is threatening the public by saying my team is ready and he should answer what and whom he is saying questioning Chamling. With what intention he is saying whom he wants to kill is further questioned by Chamling. Chamling was addressing the gathering of party workers following a general meeting at its party headquarters at Indira Bye -pass road.

Pawan Chamling demanded Chief Minister PS Golay to issue a white paper on Covid relief fund utilisation as the then SDF government had done for the 2011 earthquake relief fund.

“Every time we speak about Covid fund mismanagement, the SKM government replies with allegations of corruption in the 2011 earthquake relief package under the SDF government. The entire people of Sikkim know that they did not get a single paisa from the Covid relief package given to the SKM government. They also know that the SDF government utilized the 2011 earthquake funds, distributed them to the people, and did rehabilitation work,” said Chamling at an SDF general body meeting.

Chamling added that the SDF government made an Act in 2013 to utilize the earthquake fund and even issued a white paper.

“I showed the accounts of earthquake funds, the Chief Minister should also show accounts of the Covid funds. I gave them a white paper, and he should also give a white paper. Let the people of Sikkim know where the Covid funds went,” he said.