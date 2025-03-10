Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced plans to form a state-level football team for the police department.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of water tenders for the Fire Department at Ridge Park, he highlighted the important role of the Sikkim police in maintaining law and order.

The chief minister said that apart from law enforcement duties, the police department has a history of sports involvement, including football and volleyball.

He stated that the government now plans to rebuild a football team from the police department, which will represent the state in recognized tournaments.

"For a good football team, proper diet is very important. To support our police players, we have decided to provide Rs 5 lakh per player for diet and other expenses," he said.

CM Tamang also mentioned that a technical team will be formed to guide the football team. He clarified that once the team is established, they will not play in local tournaments but will compete in state-level recognized football matches.