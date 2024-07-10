In a series of major announcements, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang outlined significant developments for the state stating the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises and enhancing public welfare.

The Sikkim Budget session will be held from August 5 to August 9, CM Tamang announced. This session is expected to address critical issues and lay out the financial roadmap for the state. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that the regularisation of jobs for approximately 27,000 ad-hoc and OFOJ employees will commence on August 1. These employees, who have received their memorandums, will have their joining date fixed during the cabinet meeting scheduled for July 17.

"We are not a government that forgets its promises after elections. We will fulfil all that we promised," said CM Tamang.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the political shift in Sikkim, with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) now holding 32 out of 32 seats, marking the end of the Sikkim Democratic Front's (SDF) 25-year reign. The sole MLA from SDF, Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, officially joined SKM, consolidating the party's dominance.

Speaking on SKM's journey, Tamang noted that in 2014, the party contested elections but did not win due to its nascent stage, allowing SDF to continue its rule. However, by 2019, the people of Sikkim placed their trust in SKM, resulting in a significant victory with 18 seats. In the recent 2024 elections, SKM secured an overwhelming 31 out of 32 seats, including a Lok Sabha seat.



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Chief Minister Tamang expressed his gratitude to the party workers and the people of Sikkim for their unwavering support. He emphasized the government's commitment to serving the state's populace, with a particular focus on youth and women leadership. "I believe youths and women should rule Sikkim. I do not have the greed to be the Chief Minister forever," he said advocating for a progressive and inclusive leadership.

Highlighting the government's development agenda, Tamang announced that New Gangtok will be established in the Burtuk constituency, a special seat close to his heart. He reiterated the government's dedication to fulfilling the basic needs of the people, including water, electricity, and healthcare. Sikkim's healthcare model, praised and followed by the central government, remains a priority, alongside advancements in primary and secondary education.

The state has appointed an additional Chief Secretary to bolster these efforts. Moreover, infrastructure improvements, such as road construction and tourism development, are at the forefront of SKM's agenda. The Chief Minister noted the influx of tourists, with 500,000 visitors arriving in Sikkim within 15 days, despite challenging road conditions.

CM Tamang reaffirmed the administration's commitment to its nine guarantees, promising to deliver on all electoral promises. The second installment of the Aama Yojana, providing Rs 20,000 to mothers, and the Sikkim Urban Garib Awas Yojana will be implemented post-monsoon. The government also aims to enhance foreign employment opportunities, with initiatives like 'Sikkim Inspire' facilitating the employment of Sikkimese nurses in Germany, backed by a Rs 900 million World Bank fund.