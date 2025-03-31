Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited the Dodak Urgen Choeling Gurung Monastery in Soreng district on March 31, where he sought blessings for the well-being of the people of the state. During his visit, he announced a financial grant of Rs 20 lakh under the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant to support the upgradation and development of the monastery.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to preserving Sikkim’s rich religious and cultural heritage, CM Tamang emphasized the monastery’s role as a center for faith, learning, and community engagement. He stated that the financial assistance would help in the revitalization and improvement of the monastery's infrastructure.

“Our government is dedicated to strengthening and empowering religious and cultural institutions across Sikkim. Contributions like these not only preserve our spiritual traditions but also foster unity and harmony within our communities,” Tamang stated.

Extending his best wishes to the monastery and its devotees, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the support would contribute positively to its growth and sustainability.