Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on February 23, arrived at Padamchey Secondary School in Rhenock Constituency for the first day of the Janta Bhet Karyakram.

The three-day outreach programme, scheduled from February 23 to 25, aims to provide a direct platform for public interaction, where the chief minister will listen to the grievances and concerns of the people.

The Janta Bhet Karyakram is a crucial initiative that allows the government to engage directly with citizens, addressing their issues and ensuring effective governance at the grassroots level.

The programme is expected to witness participation from local residents, officials, and representatives, who will present their concerns and developmental needs before the chief minister.

Along with the chief minister, the heads of various departments from the Government of Sikkim will be present at each venue to address the concerns of the citizens, listen to their valuable feedback, and address grievances.

CM Tamang’s visit to Rhenock constituency is part of his ongoing commitment to enhancing public welfare and strengthening governance through direct interaction with the people. Over the next two days, he is expected to visit various locations within the constituency, meeting different sections of society and addressing key developmental issues.

The schedule for the remaining two days of the program includes visits to Rhenock Forest Bunglow on February 24 and Gaushala at Amba on February 25. The initiative is a step towards fostering transparency, accountability, and direct interaction between the government and the people of Sikkim.