Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the constituency-level Gyalbu Losar celebration at Bakhim, Barfung in Namchi district, showcasing the rich heritage of the community. The festival marks an important cultural event for the Sherpa community.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Tamang emphasised the significance of Gyalbu Losar in preserving and promoting Sherpa traditions. He noted that such festivals bring people from diverse backgrounds together, fostering unity and cultural appreciation.

"This cherished traditional festival holds deep cultural significance for the Sherpa community and serves as a beautiful platform for bringing together people to celebrate their heritage, customs, and traditions," he said.

The event featured vibrant performances that reflected the artistic and traditional expressions of the Sherpa people.

CM Tamang also relished Sherpa cuisine, praising its unique flavors as an integral part of the community’s identity. He underlined the importance of such celebrations in ensuring that traditions are passed down to future generations.

As part of the event, financial assistance was extended to individuals, associations, and organizations through the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant (CMDG). The CM personally handed over cheques, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting communities and providing necessary aid for their upliftment.

Expressing gratitude to the Sherpa community for their warm hospitality, CM Tamang appreciated their efforts in keeping traditions alive. "It was truly a memorable day, and I extend my heartiest gratitude to the Sherpa community for their warm hospitality and for keeping their vibrant traditions alive," he said.