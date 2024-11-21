Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on November 21 spoke about the significance of fisheries as a driver of sustainable development while celebrating World Fisheries Day.

Addressing fish farmers, researchers, and stakeholders, he extended his heartfelt greetings and underlined the importance of fish farming beyond its economic role.

“Fish farming is more than an economic activity; it is a vital pillar of sustainable development,” he said. “It supports families, strengthens communities, conserves aquatic ecosystems, and provides essential nutrition.”



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Highlighting the state’s commitment to uplifting fish farmers, Tamang elaborated on government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the Mukhya Mantri Matsya Utpadan Yojana (MMMUY). These schemes, he noted, provide financial and technical support to modernize practices and increase productivity.

The event also recognized 10 outstanding fish farmers and fishermen from each district for their innovative contributions to the sector. A Buyers and Sellers Meet was organized to facilitate collaboration and address challenges within the fisheries industry.

Tamang urged the fisheries community to adopt sustainable practices and leverage available support programs. “Together, let’s strive for a brighter, greener, and more sustainable future for aquaculture in Sikkim and beyond,” he added.