Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan today, marking the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) return to power in the national capital after 26 years. The event witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several senior BJP leaders. Gupta, now the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi, also holds the distinction of being the only woman currently leading a BJP-ruled state.

Extending his best wishes, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang lauded Gupta’s leadership, stating, “Her inspiring vision, coupled with the esteemed guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, will undoubtedly pave the way for a new era of progress and prosperity in Delhi.”

Alongside Gupta, six cabinet ministers also took the oath of office: Parvesh Verma (New Delhi), Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Rajouri Garden), Ravindra Kumar Indraj (Bawana), Kapil Mishra (Karawal Nagar), Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), and Pankaj Kumar Singh (Vikaspuri). Speculations suggest that Verma may be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister.



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