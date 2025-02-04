Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on February 4 distributed land ownership documents (parcha) to six beneficiaries and allotment orders to 21 others under the Sikkim Sukumbasi Welfare Scheme, benefiting a total of 27 families across the state.

The initiative aims to provide land security to underprivileged families, ensuring stability and dignity.

The distribution took place during the 13th Foundation Day celebration in Bengthang Taar, Pacheykhani, Rhenock constituency.



Also Read: Sikkim MP urges focus on education, organic farming and tribal rights in Parliament

Addressing the gathering, CM Tamang said that the SKM government is committed to social welfare and announced that houses will be constructed for the beneficiaries under the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana.

The scheme is part of the state’s broader efforts to uplift economically weaker sections by granting them land ownership and improving their living conditions.