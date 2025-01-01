Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on January 1 expressed his gratitude to the people of the state while welcoming the new year with optimism and renewed determination.

In his message, CM Tamang emphasized the importance of unity, progress, and collective strength as the state embarks on another year of growth and prosperity.

“As we close the chapter of the past year, let us welcome 2025 with renewed hope and determination,” said Tamang. He highlighted that Sikkim, a land known for its peace, harmony, and limitless potential, has made significant strides in recent years. He attributed these achievements to the active participation and unwavering dedication of the people of Sikkim, who remain at the core of every accomplishment.



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The Chief Minister took a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude to the citizens of Sikkim for their continued trust and support. “Your faith has been the foundation upon which we have built our progress, and it continues to inspire and motivate us to strive for greater heights,” he added.

Looking ahead, Tamang expressed hope that 2025 would be a year marked by growth, unity, and fulfilment. He stressed that the collective efforts of the people of Sikkim would continue to drive the state toward realizing its dreams and goals.

“I extend my best wishes to everyone for a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2025. May this year bring us closer to our shared vision, where our dreams turn into reality and our efforts leave a lasting impact,” said Tamang.