Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of water tenders for the Fire Department at Ridge Park, emphasized the crucial role of the police force in maintaining law and order in the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Tamang said, "The state police are the backbone of Sikkim. They ensure law and order, control administration, and play a key role in maintaining peace. The way Sikkim Police has earned recognition at the national level is praiseworthy, but more work is needed to strengthen the system further."

He stressed the importance of police presence on the field, stating that an active police force leads to a lower crime rate. "If the police are visible and engaged in field duty, law and order will always be under control," he added.

The Chief Minister praised the leadership of the newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) Akshay Sachdeva and his team. "Under his leadership, Sikkim Police can become the best in the country. The government is always ready to provide all necessary support to ensure the force functions effectively," he said.



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CM Tamang highlighted key initiatives introduced by the SKM government, including the Special Inquiry Fund and Traffic Management Fund, which were not in place before his government took charge. "We have also ensured timely promotions for police personnel, as it is essential for their motivation and commitment to making the state safe and secure," he said.

Addressing district-level policing, he urged the six Superintendents of Police (SPs) to appoint Station House Officers (SHOs) in every police station. "Every police station must have an SHO. It is crucial for efficient policing, and I hope the department will take necessary steps in this regard," he said.

With Sikkim celebrating its 50th Statehood Day, CM Tamang underscored the critical role of the police in maintaining law and order during the celebrations. "The police will play the most important role in ensuring discipline and security during this historic occasion," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced a new initiative to revive the sports culture within the police force. "We have decided to form a football team from the police department. Earlier, the police had teams for football and volleyball. Now, we will create a strong state-level football team. Each player will receive Rs 5 lakh for their diet and nutrition," he said.

He further said that the team would participate in recognized state-level tournaments rather than local matches. "We will ensure that our police football team competes at a professional level. A technical team will also be formed to support them," he added.

CM Tamang reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the police department in all possible ways. "If any help is required from the government, we are always ready to assist. Together, we will make Sikkim a peaceful and well-administered state," he said.