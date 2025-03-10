Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated the Indian Men’s Cricket Team for their "phenomenal" triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India clinched the title by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling final held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9.

In his congratulatory message, CM Tamang commended the team’s dedication, resilience, and unwavering spirit, highlighting that this victory reinforces India’s position among the world’s elite cricketing nations.

He expressed immense pride in the team’s achievement and shared in the nation’s joy over the historic win.

“This victory is a testament to the relentless hard work and determination of our players. It is a proud moment for every Indian, and I extend my best wishes to the team for their continued success in the future,” CM Tamang said.