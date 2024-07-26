Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid tribute to the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War on the 24th anniversary of India's victory. In a statement released on Facebook, Tamang emphasised the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas as a day of national pride and remembrance.

"It is a day of immense pride and gratitude as we remember the sacrifices made by our soldiers to uphold the integrity of our country," Tamang stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted the bravery and resilience of the Indian armed forces during the conflict. He noted that their actions continue to inspire citizens across the nation.

Tamang also acknowledged the families of fallen soldiers, recognizing their strength and support as crucial to the war effort.

"Their sacrifices are deeply respected and remembered," he said.

The statement concluded with a call for national unity and progress, urging citizens to work towards "a stronger, more secure, and prosperous Bharat."

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan. The conflict resulted in the recapture of several mountain peaks that had been occupied by Pakistani forces.