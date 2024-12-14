Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on December 14 inaugurated the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE) at Mintokgang, aiming to promote active and healthy ageing by providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare tailored to the unique needs of the elderly population.

The launch was attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister GT Dhungel, among other dignitaries.

The NPHCE initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Rural Health Mission (NHM), AYUSH, and Social Welfare departments, ensuring a holistic and integrated approach.

Dedicated geriatric wards have been established, with 20 beds at STNM Hospital and 10 beds at all district hospitals. Specialised outpatient departments (OPDs) for elderly and retired patients will offer screening, investigations, rehabilitation, and other essential medical services.

Mobility and independence for senior citizens will be prioritized through the distribution of medical devices such as spectacles, hearing aids, and wheelchairs, facilitated in collaboration with NHM and Social Welfare programs.

The initiative also emphasises capacity building by training healthcare professionals in comprehensive geriatric assessment and treatment. Community engagement activities, such as the annual International Day of the Elderly in October, include multispecialty health camps at district hospitals, offering free medicines and services to the elderly.

To make healthcare more accessible, the programme includes home-based care and tele-consultation services available at Primary Health Centers (PHCs) and Sub-Health Centers (Sub-HCs). Additionally, wellness activities and awareness campaigns will encourage healthy ageing while equipping family caregivers with the skills needed to support their loved ones effectively.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Tamang said, “Together, let us work towards ensuring that our elderly and retired population live healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives.”