Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang termed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a major step towards building a developed India.

In a statement on February 1, Tamang expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister for unveiling a budget that focuses on growth, inclusion, and economic empowerment. He said that the budget reflects the aspirations of the nation and aims to bring benefits to every section of society.

"The budget is a significant step towards a Vikshit Bharat (Developed India) with a special focus on GYAN – Garib (poor), Youth, Nari (women), and Annadata (farmers). It is designed to empower marginalised communities, nurture the potential of youth, and create more employment opportunities," Tamang said.

He further emphasised that the budget strengthens the Make in India vision by promoting innovation, self-reliance, and the growth of indigenous industries. The initiatives announced will help in boosting economic growth and improving social welfare across the country.

The chief minister praised the central government’s commitment to infrastructure development and economic progress. He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving towards a more inclusive and prosperous future.

"The government’s dedication to building a people-centric economy and enhancing infrastructure will pave the way for a brighter future," he added.