Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju at his residence in New Delhi.

The meeting was described as both cordial and insightful, offering a platform for the exchange of mutual goodwill and development discussions.

During the visit, Tamang conveyed his warmest regards and best wishes to Rijiju, highlighting the close ties between the Sikkim government and the central leadership. He expressed admiration for Rijiju’s leadership and extended gratitude for his consistent support in driving development initiatives in the state.

“Our interaction offered a meaningful opportunity to convey my heartfelt admiration for his exemplary leadership,” Tamang said. “I am thankful for his continued support for the development and progress of Sikkim.”



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