In a significant meeting held this evening at Mintokgang, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang engaged in a productive discussion with Lt. General Zubin A. Minwalla, AVSM, YSM, GOC of the 33 Corps. The dialogue centered on various critical issues pertinent to the state.

Lt. General Minwalla commended the state government for its harmonious relationship with the army, specifically highlighting the support and necessary clearances provided for road construction in Sikkim.

This cooperation has been instrumental in maintaining the state's infrastructure and strategic connectivity.

In response, Chief Minister Tamang extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Lt. General and the army personnel stationed in Sikkim.

He particularly praised their unwavering support during rescue operations in times of calamity, underscoring the vital role the army plays in ensuring the safety and well-being of the state's residents.