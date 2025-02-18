Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced stringent action against petrol pumps and government offices that fail to maintain sanitary restrooms.



Speaking at the inauguration of Lebunba Pungwa Ne-ing Yuk Him (Manghim) at Yuma Yok, Darap, Gyalshing, the CM warned that petrol pumps with unclean toilets will face closure and penalties.

Emphasizing that cleanliness is a core cultural value of Sikkim, CM Tamang stated, “The people of Sikkim are known for their cleanliness. We must uphold this tradition. Any petrol pump found with unclean toilets will be banned, as it goes against our values.”

To enforce this directive, police personnel will be deployed to inspect and ensure hygiene standards at petrol pumps. Additionally, the CM extended the mandate to government offices, authorizing district collectors to suspend officials if office premises, including restrooms, are not properly maintained.

Highlighting the link between a clean environment and a positive mindset, CM Tamang added, “If we live in dirty places, how can our minds be clean? A clean environment fosters clean thoughts and actions.” He urged both authorities and citizens to work collectively toward a hygienic and well-maintained Sikkim.





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