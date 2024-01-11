On the second day of the Jan Bhet Karyakram at the 2nd IRBn Headquarters in Pipalay, Soreng district, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang graced and addressed public concerns and pledged public service and economic boost.

Accompanied by MN Sherpa, Minister for Transport and Power Department, Sunita Gazmer, Area MLA Zoom-Salghari, Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary to HCM, Annapurna Alley, DC(Namchi), and other dignitaries, the Chief Minister addressed the gathering urging the public to submit proper documents for expeditious processing of their applications.

Tamang highlighted the state government's initiatives to facilitate business opportunities, including easy loans for ventures such as outlets, piggery, poultry farms, and more, all subsidized by the government. He reassured the public about financial assistance for medical referral cases.

During the Jan Bhet Karyakram, Chief Minister Tamang engaged with the people from various GPUs under Soreng and Namchi districts, including Baiguney-Gelling GPU, Samsing-Pipalay GPU under the Soreng district, and Naya Bazar Jorethang Nagar Panchayat (NJNP) under Namchi district.

Chief Minister Tamang handed over the keys of two Utility vehicles to Mr. Ram Kumar Sarki of Lower Mabong and Laxmi Prasad Sharma of Sisney. Additionally, Bimal Pradhan of Mabong received the keys to a Royal Enfield Himalayan Bike. The Chief Minister assured the public of Jorethang that he will meet them tomorrow at the same venue.