Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on October 17 attended the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini in Panchkula today, marking a momentous occasion as Saini began his second term in office.

Tamang expressed his joy at being part of the event and extended his warm congratulations to Saini and his new team. "It was a pleasure to witness such a significant moment. I extend my best wishes to Shri Nayab Saini Ji and his team for a successful tenure ahead," said Tamang.

Earlier in the day, Nayab Singh Saini took the oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time during a grand ceremony held in Panchkula today. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several key leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Before the swearing-in, Saini offered prayers at the Valmiki Temple, coinciding with the celebrations of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. This gesture carries significant meaning, especially as Saini faces opposition narratives surrounding reservation policies.

Around 50,000 people witnessed the ceremony, with extensive security measures in place, including 14 LED screens for public viewing. Saini’s administration welcomed newly inducted ministers, including Anil Vij and Krishan Lal Panwar, among others, expanding the Haryana cabinet to a maximum of 13 ministers as per constitutional guidelines.

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