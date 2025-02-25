Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang successfully concluded the three-day Janta Bhet Karyakram, a public outreach initiative, at Gaushala, Amba, today. The programme, designed to strengthen governance and community engagement, saw an overwhelming response from citizens across the Rhenock Constituency.

The initiative commenced on February 23 at Padamchey Secondary School, where CM Tamang interacted with approximately 1,100 residents from various parts of the constituency. On the second day, the event was held at the Forest Bungalow in Rhenock, continuing its mission of fostering direct dialogue between the government and the people.

Participants from Budang Kamarey GPU, East Pendam GPU, and the wards of East Dikling, Loosing, and Bengthang under Chalamthang Pacheykhani GPU actively took part in the discussions. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to resolving public grievances effectively and ensuring efficient service delivery.

The Janta Bhet Karyakram serves as a unique platform for citizens to voice concerns regarding infrastructure development, water supply, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. Government officials and department representatives were present at the event to provide detailed insights into various welfare schemes and development projects, ensuring that people received accurate guidance on accessing government benefits.

Emphasizing the importance of direct engagement, CM Tamang stated that the initiative is a step toward transparent and inclusive governance. He assured that public feedback gathered during the programme would be taken into consideration for future policy decisions.

The outreach drive will continue in different parts of the Rhenock Constituency, allowing more citizens to interact with the Chief Minister and address their concerns. Many attendees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage directly with the government, hoping for tangible improvements in their communities.