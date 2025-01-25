Sikkim has added another feather to its cap as the Girls’ Brass Band of West Point Government Senior Secondary School clinched the first position at the National School Band Competition 2024-25.





The event, held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi as part of the Republic Day Celebrations 2025, saw the school band deliver a stellar performance that left the audience and judges in awe.



Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated the talented students for their achievement. "What an incredibly proud moment for all of us! The School Band of West Point Government Senior Secondary School has brought immense joy and honor by securing the first position. Heartfelt congratulations to the talented students of the school band! Your hard work, dedication, and passion have made us all proud," he said.



The victory is particularly significant as the Girls’ Brass Band was established only in 2024. Despite being a relatively new team, the band has risen to national prominence in a short span, demonstrating exceptional discipline and musical talent. Their success is credited to the efforts of mentors Deepak Dhakal, Kishan Sir, and Nitesh Thapa, whose guidance has been instrumental in shaping the band into a national champion.

Earlier, the Boys’ Brass Band of the same school also secured a national title in January 2024, setting a precedent of excellence.