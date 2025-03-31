Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang set aside his administrative and political responsibilities to spend a day with journalists and staff of the Information and Public Relations (IPR) Department.

The event, organised at Limkhim Tar along the Teesta River in Namthang, South Sikkim, witnessed the chief minister engaging in various sporting activities, including volleyball and tug-of-war, alongside media professionals and government employees.

The special gathering was part of the annual picnic and sports event hosted by the IPR Department under the CM’s initiative.

The occasion brought together IPR staff from different districts and members of the Press Club of Sikkim. The event was graced by Area MLA Sanjit Kharel, who attended as a special guest.

CM Tamang also actively participated in friendly matches of volleyball and tug-of-war, much to the delight of attendees.

The day featured a variety of sports competitions, including football, cricket, and musical chairs, allowing journalists and IPR staff to unwind and bond over recreational activities.