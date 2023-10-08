Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang provided instant relief to affected families of flash floods in Dikchu. On a visit to the disaster-stricken area near the Phidang bridge, CM Tamang handed over immediate relief of Rs 50,000 to each of the affected families gathered at Dikchu Ground zero.

Interacting with the local population , CM Tamnag assured them of all necessary aid and support through the allocation of funds and compensation for infrastructure and property losses.

Commending the resilience and resourcefulness of the local community in constructing a zip line for transporting essential commodities, CM Tamang encouraged them to continue their collaborative efforts. Dzongu, which has been entirely cut off due to the destruction of the Phidang and Sangklang bridges, is in dire need of support, and the Chief Minister pledged that relief materials would be expedited to the affected areas.

Underlining the urgency of medical assistance, CM Tamang stated the need to prioritize the rescue and transfer of individuals in need of immediate medical attention to the nearest hospitals. He assured the public that all medical services in the affected regions would be provided free of cost.

As an immediate measure, Chief Minister Tamang personally provided Rs 50,000 to each of the seven affected households in Phidang and five in Mangshila as a basic relief measure. Additionally, these families will receive an additional Rs 1 lakh each through the Chief Minister Relief Fund to help them cope with the ongoing crisis. Furthermore, CM Tamang extended assistance to the relief camps in Phidang and Bringbong and allocated funds for the construction of a Bamboo bridge to restore connectivity.

It's important to note that the immediate relief provided by CM Tamang is not meant to compensate for the loss of properties but is aimed at addressing the most pressing needs of the affected families. A comprehensive assessment will be carried out soon, and full compensation for property and infrastructure losses will follow.