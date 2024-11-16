On the occasion of National Press Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended greetings to the press and media fraternity, emphasizing their pivotal role in upholding democracy and fostering transparency.

To mark the day, Tamang described the press as "the lifeblood of democracy," acknowledging its essential contribution in ensuring that truth reaches the people and power remains accountable. "Journalists dedicate themselves to uncovering stories that matter, giving voice to the voiceless, and shaping public opinion with integrity and courage," he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the commitment of journalists to inform, educate, and empower society, noting that their efforts underpin the democratic values of justice and truth. He added, "A free and responsible press is the foundation of a vibrant democracy, and its role in safeguarding justice and truth cannot be overstated."

National Press Day is observed annually to recognize the principles of a free and responsible press, coinciding with the establishment of the Press Council of India.

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