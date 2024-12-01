Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated cultural centre and Rinchen Chholing Monastery at the Rabindranath Tagore Complex in Megi Dara, Rinchenpong, on December 1. The ceremony was graced by His Eminence Tulku Sangay Yonten Gyatsho Rinpoche and drew attendance from dignitaries and local residents, marking a significant cultural milestone for the state.

During his speech, CM Tamang commended the Tourism Department, Monastic Committee, and the people of Sikkim for their collaborative efforts in bringing this landmark project to fruition. He underscored the initiative's potential to boost the local economy by enhancing tourism, a cornerstone of Sikkim's development strategy.

“This project aligns seamlessly with our vision of promoting pilgrimage tourism, fostering not only spiritual growth but also economic empowerment,” said Tamang. He further emphasized that while government job opportunities may be limited, the private sector holds vast potential for self-reliance and entrepreneurial growth.

The Chief Minister also outlined broader developmental priorities for the state, including strengthening education, developing tourism infrastructure, and establishing spiritual hubs. These efforts, he noted, aim to prepare Sikkimese youth to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Expressing gratitude, CM Tamang thanked His Eminence Rinpoche, the Sangha, and all stakeholders for their contributions to the project. He praised the collective dedication of the people of Sikkim in preserving the state’s natural beauty and cultural heritage while working towards sustainable development and unity.

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