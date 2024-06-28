In a solemn ceremony, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid his final respects to the late Shri Pahalman Subba Jyu, the first elected Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim.

The tribute took place at Subba's native place, Timburbung in the Soreng district, where the Chief Minister honored the memory of the respected politician.

Tamang described the moment as deeply significant, reflecting on Subba's contributions to the state and the nation.

He met with Subba's family, extending his condolences and participating in joint prayers for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

The event drew attention to the impact Subba had on his community and the lasting influence of his work as a public servant.