Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu's mother, Ama Lezang Ji, passed away on June 26.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang conveyed his heartfelt sympathies via a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his sorrow over the loss. "With profound grief, I offer my sincere condolences to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu Ji, and his family on the demise of his mother, Smt. Ama Lezang Ji. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time and I pray for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace," he wrote.

Ama Lezang Ji, passed away today at the age of 75. She was suffering from old age-related ailments and died at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also mourned Lezang's death.